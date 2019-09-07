Image copyright Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Charles joined thousands of spectators on Royal Deeside at the Annual Braemar Gathering.

Her Majesty is patron of the Highland games event, which takes place a short distance from the royals' summer residence Balmoral.

Thousands of people are expected at the event which is is held on the first Saturday in September every year.

It draws both local people and visitors from around the world.

The Queen hosted Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Friday night but the prime minister was not expected to attend the games, having cut short the anticipated weekend-long visit to return to Downing Street after a turbulent week in British politics.

The games at held at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, and include competitions such as tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Pipe bands and Highland dancers also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

It has been run in its present form since 1832.

Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family have regularly visited.

