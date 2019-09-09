More patients in the north-east of Scotland will be asked to have operations carried out at an Angus hospital in a bid to cut waiting times.

Hundreds of patients have already been given the option of travelling to Stracathro Hospital or further afield.

However NHS Grampian said there was "increasing demand" at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

It is hoped the move could see quicker results for less serious procedures.

NHS Grampian said about 500 operations a year were already being carried out on its behalf at Stracathro, and it is hoped this can be increased by about 1,000.

It is for all types of general surgery, such as hernia operations.

Paul Bachoo, medical director for acute, said: "Previously patients have been offered elective surgeries at Stracathro as an option to be seen more quickly.

"We are now building on this established positive relationship with the hospital and its staff by further utilising the link we have and ensure more patients benefit as a result.

"Where it is clinically appropriate patients will now be routinely given appointments at Stracathro and offered free return transport, in the form of a bus from ARI, on the day of their procedure."