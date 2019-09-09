Image copyright Babcock

A contract has been signed for the operation of a new air ambulance based in Aberdeen from next year.

The city was unveiled last year as the base for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) helicopter.

Babcock's four-year contract will see Helimed 79 - a Eurocopter EC135 - operate from Aberdeen International Airport from early 2020.

The charity has operated an air ambulance since 2013 alongside two funded by the Scottish government.

It is hoped the new Aberdeen service could help save scores of lives.

The helicopter will join a stablemate already operating out of Perth Airport.