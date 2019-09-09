Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Rescue teams across the north east attended alongside a Coastguard helicopter

Two people have been rescued from a boat which ran aground in Moray.

HM Coastguard were called to the incident shortly after 20:00 after the small vessel got stuck east of Hopeman.

Officers from Burghead swam out to the boat, which was around 30 metres from the beach on rocks.

Police were alerted after a flare was launched, while Moray Inshore Rescue, Buckie RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness also attended.

The two crew members were rescued within half an hour - the boat remains on the rocks.