The death of a man in Aberdeen is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The alarm was raised in Provost Watt Drive in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to the scene just after 08:00.

Police Scotland initially said the death was unexplained. A spokeswoman later said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious. A post-mortem will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."