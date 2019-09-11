Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alfreda Ikuenobe was last seen in the Queens Road area on Wednesday morning

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 10-year-old schoolgirl who has gone missing in Aberdeen.

Alfreda Ikuenobe was last seen walking in the Queens Road area of the city at about 09:45 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said she was wearing her school uniform of black trousers, a white shirt, navy jumper and navy jacket.

She is about 4ft 9ins tall and has long black braided hair. Alfreda has links to Drumoak in North Deeside.

Insp Mark Stephen said: "Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Alfreda's welfare and are eager to locate her as soon as possible.

"As part of our inquiries we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Alfreda, since Wednesday morning. She may be using public transport around the Aberdeen area, however was last seen on foot."