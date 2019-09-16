Police are investigating whether three fires in the space of about an hour in Moray are linked.

A large gorse fire near Clashach Quarry at Hopeman at about 16:45 on Sunday was extinguished.

A shed was found alight in a garden in Grant Street, Burghead, about 20 minutes later, and another gorse fire then happened at about 17:55 in Roseisle Forest.

Police said all the areas were accessible from the same coastal path.

Det Insp Martin MacDougall said: "While no-one was hurt as a result of any of these fires, they had the potential to spread and cause extensive damage and put the public at real risk of harm.

"We are exploring the possibility that the same person, or group of people, were responsible.

"If you saw anything suspicious in any of these areas, or have information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, please contact police immediately."