Image copyright Google

Shetland Islands Council has vowed to support Sandwick Junior High School after it was classed as "weak" in several areas in a report from Education Scotland.

The school was marked as weak for leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion was graded as "satisfactory".

The council said extra support was being given to the school.

Image caption A campaign helped save the Sandwick school in 2013

Education Scotland's findings followed an inspection in May.

Inspectors noted some strengths, including that staff were caring and nurturing to children.

'Move forward positively'

George Smith, chairman of the council's education and families committee, said: "I recognise that all those involved with the school and who care deeply about it may well be disappointed with the conclusions reached by Education Scotland contained in their inspection report.

"It is the case that Sandwick Junior High School has faced some significant challenges over the past few years, not helped by the uncertainty around potential school closures across Shetland.

"The school has also had problems recruiting and retaining teaching staff.

"The inspectors have identified a number of areas where they require improvements before their return visit next year, and we will continue to work hard to make sure those are in place and I shall seek to ensure the school has the resources needed to move forward positively."

In 2013, Sandwick and Aith junior secondaries were saved from closure amid cost-saving proposals.