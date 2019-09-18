Relatives of missing man told of body find on Boddam coast
- 18 September 2019
The body of a man has been found on the Aberdeenshire coast.
The discovery was made at Boddam shortly before noon.
Police Scotland said formal identification had yet to take place.
However, the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison - who was reported missing from Peterhead on Saturday 10 August - has been informed.