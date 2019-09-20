Image copyright Northlink

Serco NorthLink has been named as the preferred bidder to continue Northern Isles ferry services.

Making the £345m contract announcement, Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said islanders will get a 20% discount on cabin fares on Aberdeen-Kirkwall-Lerwick routes from January.

There will also be a three-year fares freeze for islander passengers, non-commercial vehicles and cabins on those routes.

Serco won a six-year contract in 2012.

Mr Wheelhouse said: "The Scottish government remains fully committed to high quality ferry links to the Northern Isles so I am delighted to announce Serco NorthLink as the preferred bidder to operate these services for a further eight years."

There will be a standstill period before the contract is formally signed and awarded.