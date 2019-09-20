Image caption The crash happened on the A90 in March

A man has appeared in court charged with causing a crash in which three people died in Aberdeenshire.

Marin Rachev, 34, denies driving dangerously on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road, south of Stonehaven.

Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanov, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32, all from Bulgaria, died following the crash in March.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Rachev entered a not guilty plea and a five-day trial was set for 22 January.

It will be held at the High Court in Aberdeen.

It is alleged that Mr Rachev crossed from the northbound lane to the southbound lane when it was unsafe to do so and collided with a bus.

Two of those who died were thrown from Mr Rachev's vehicle and struck by an oncoming car.