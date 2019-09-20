A would-be car thief stabbed a 62-year-old homeowner with a screwdriver on his driveway in Aberdeen, a court has heard.

Ryan Coutts, 29, was attempting to steal George Smith's car in Deveron Road in October last year.

Coutts originally faced an attempted murder charge.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he admitted a reduced charge of assaulting Mr Smith to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Mr Smith suffered stab injuries to his neck, chin , lower lip and abdomen.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said: "The danger to life was potential danger as a result of the nature of the assault. The injuries themselves were not life threatening."

Coutts also pled guilty to attempting to steal Mr Smith's car.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence for reports.