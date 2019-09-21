Man's body recovered from Kirkwall harbour
- 21 September 2019
A man's body has been recovered from Kirkwall harbour in Orkney.
He had been found at about 08:30.
Police have said inquiries are under way to confirm the man's identity.
They added, however, that the death does not appear to be suspicious.