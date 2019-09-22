Image caption Investigations continued in Blackburn on Sunday

Three people have been arrested after an incident in Aberdeenshire which left a police officer needing hospital treatment.

It is understood a black Ford Fiesta failed to stop for police in the village of Blackburn just before 04:00.

The injured officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Those arrested were a 21-year-old woman, and two men aged 22 and 23.