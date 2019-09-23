Image copyright Calum Richardson Image caption Calum Richardson has taken his Scottish fish and chips to Japan

An Aberdeenshire chippie owner has become a supper sensation after bringing Scottish fish and chips to the rugby World Cup in Japan.

Calum Richardson has taken the taste of his award-winning shop to the fan zones and restaurants of the tournament's host cities.

His North Sea haddock and secret recipe batter were shipped out ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday.

He says the Japanese people can't seem to get enough of the taste.

Calum owns The Bay chip shop in Stonehaven.

In 2013, the business was voted Britain's best independent chip shop.

Shortly after that, Calum was invited out to Japan to make his fish and chips at the upmarket department store Hankyu.

Image caption The Bay fish and chip shop was voted the UK's best in 2013

His food was a hit at the store's annual British fair.

Ten thousand servings later, he was asked back again, and again, until this year he was asked to go to Japan for his ninth visit - this time to bring his signature dish to the rugby World Cup.

Calum told BBC Radio Scotland's John Beattie programme: "I've been cooking in the fan zone in Yokohama for four days.

"Then we took over two Scottish themed bars in Yokohama. We have been serving fish and chips and whisky to the locals."

Calum thinks he knows why his fish suppers are so popular.

'Warm welcome'

He said: "We take all the fish from Peterhead. It is caught by the Peterhead trawler Budding Rose and my supplier will cut it, freeze it for me and send it out here. I take my own batter too - we try to make it as authentic as possible and that's the key.

"They can get all their own fish here, but if you are taking something in, it makes it unique for them and they love anything that's Scottish."

Calum was even invited to attend a special reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo.

When he is not cooking in the fan zones, he is taking over small backstreet restaurants.

Image copyright Calum Richardson Image caption The fish and chips went down well in this Yokohama bar

Calum loves the hospitality and the warm welcome he gets in Japan.

He added: "They respect everyone and welcome you into restaurants. It is fantastic.

"With the World Cup on, they are being so gracious to everyone.

"Scottish produce is well respected here. To be able to promote seafood in a country that pioneers a lot of fish dishes is amazing."

Calum said he would love to feed Scotland's rugby team, to give them a taste of home.

He was in Yokohama for their opener against Ireland but duty called.

He said: "They even offered me a ticket but I couldn't go because I was working."