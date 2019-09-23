Image copyright Mocean Energy

A company trying to commercialise the use of a small wave energy machine to power subsea equipment has set up a base in Aberdeen.

Edinburgh's Mocean Energy hopes its Seabase project will attract oil and gas industry interest.

Seabase is described as a small wave energy machine which is robust enough to generate power in the harsh North Sea environment.

The company said it could initially be used to provide backup power.

A prototype of Seabase has undergone detailed tank testing in France.

'Natural next step'

Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt said it could start as a backup energy source for subsea equipment if an umbilical fails.

He said: "Longer term, Seabase will provide green power to future generations of field-resident ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), reducing vessel costs and emissions.

"Aberdeen is a natural next step for us. The oil and gas market has a clear ambition to decarbonise, and Aberdeen is a global hub for offshore engineering expertise.

"We are now in early discussion with partners who can help bring Seabase to market."