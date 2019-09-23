Three people have been charged after an alleged failure to stop incident involving a vehicle in Aberdeen, which left a police officer needing hospital treatment.

Police said the incident concluded in the Fintry Road area of Blackburn shortly before 04:00 on Sunday.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, and a 21-year-old woman had been charged.

The woman and younger man have also been charged in connection with drugs allegations.

The three are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.