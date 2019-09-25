A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a police officer was injured in an incident involving a vehicle in Aberdeen.

Police had said the incident happened in the Fintry Road area of Blackburn shortly before 04:00 on Sunday.

Charlie Deans, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder as well as road traffic offences.

Mr Deans made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder. Mr Deans is also accused of dangerous driving and failing to stop.