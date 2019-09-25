Oil workers report North Sea 'earthquake'

Oil workers have reported an earthquake in the North Sea.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 4.2 magnitude tremor was recorded about 240 kilometres (149 miles) east of Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The BGS said on Twitter: "We have received a report from the Elgin-Franklin offshore field that this event was felt by several people on the PUQ offshore oil platform.

"The reports describe 'a moderate shaking feeling'."

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km (six miles) on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2010, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was detected in the North Sea about 155 miles (250km) east of Aberdeen.

The quake, in an area called Central Graben, was about 55 miles (90km) from where a 4.2 event in May 2001 was felt on an oil and gas platform.