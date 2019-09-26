Image copyright Trump Organisation Image caption The Trump Estate is the branding for the planned housing project

The Trump Organisation's plans for hundreds of new homes at its Aberdeenshire golf resort have been approved.

The application features 550 houses at the Menie Estate, as well as shops and food outlets.

Branded The Trump Estate, the plans feature a range of properties from cottages to larger homes costing more than £1m.

Councillors backed the plans by 38 votes to 24.

A bid for a second golf course at the resort was approved on Tuesday.

Council officers had recommended the housing plans be approved by councillors subject to a number of conditions.

More than a decade ago, the original plans for the Menie golf resort were called in by the Scottish government after being rejected by councillors. Mr Trump promised to spend £1bn and create 6,000 jobs developing the golf resort.

Council planning manager Mairi Stewart told the meeting of the fresh plans: "This is a long-term investment."

Image caption The plan is for hundreds of homes to be built

Councillors were told three hectares of lost trees would be replaced with more than five hectares - about 14,000 new trees.

The Trump Organisation's Sarah Malone told councillors: "The anchor is the championship course."

She said there was now no marketplace to support the construction of a large-scale conventional hotel.

Sustainable community

She said a sustainable community was needed to support a seasonal transient business.

Council leader Jim Gifford said he was disappointed there would no longer be a five-star hotel, but accepted there was now over capacity in the region.

However, Councillor Richard Thomson opposed the proposals, saying "something transformational" had been promised and the plans were a departure from that.

Councillors on the Formartine area committee approved the plans for the second course by eight votes to four on Tuesday.

The 18-hole MacLeod course will be built to the south and west of the controversial original course, which opened at Menie in 2012.

The new course is named after Mr Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and brought up on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York.

Donald Trump's golf development: A rough guide