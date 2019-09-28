Man arrested after woman dies at Aberdeen high-rise flats
- 28 September 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman died at a high-rise block of flats in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Promenade Court at about 13:20 on Friday.
A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed an arrest had been made but said inquiries were at an early stage.