Image copyright Shelly Wear Image caption One driver posted images of difficult driving conditions on the route from Gamrie to Banff

Persistent heavy rain has led to localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in north east Scotland.

Images posted on social media showed many flooded roads and water surging through the coastal village of Crovie.

A bridge collapsed on an unclassified road between King Edward and Balchers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts for Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

BBC Scotland Out of Doors reporter Euan McIlwraith posted dramatic video footage of a flooded road near King Edward as the water lifted "big 20ft chunks of tarmac" from the highway.

Suddenly the heavens opened and our road was gone. Big 20 foot chunks of tarmac lifting and floating across the fields. 10 minutes ago fine then scary stuff! pic.twitter.com/O7gSx9OWwM — euan mcilwraith (@euanmcilwraith) September 28, 2019

A number of roads were closed including sections of the A98 between Longmanhill and Crudie and the A952 at the junction with the A90, as well as the A90 at Lonmay. The A947 at Banff Bridge was also affected.

Insp Mark Stephen, Aberdeen Police Office, said: "I would urge the public at this time to only travel if necessary, avoid these roads, and not to drive through flooded areas of road where the depth cannot be gauged."