Bridge inspections after north east flooding

Image copyright Samantha Rogers Image caption A torrent of water was rushing through the village of Crovie on Saturday

Bridges are being safety-checked across Aberdeenshire after a day of heavy rain led to widespread flooding across the north east.

Images on social media on Saturday showed flooded roads and water surging through the coastal village of Crovie.

A bridge collapsed on an unclassified road between King Edward and Balchers.

Aberdeenshire Council urged drivers to obey "road closed" signs while its bridge inspection teams checked that routes were safe.

The authority said it had blocked off some roads with concrete blocks and boulders while the inspections took place.

BBC Scotland Out of Doors reporter Euan McIlwraith posted dramatic video footage of a flooded road near King Edward as the water lifted "big 20ft chunks of tarmac" from the highway.

He returned to the scene on Sunday to discover six bridges destroyed and large sections of the road surface lying in a field downstream.

Image caption A large section of the road surface near King Edward was carried away by the water

A number of roads were closed and police urged motorists on Saturday to only travel if necessary.