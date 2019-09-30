Images of new Trump golf resort plans released

Image copyright Aberdein Considine Image caption Shops and food outlets will be built along with new homes

The Trump Organisation has released images of its plans for a new housing development at its Aberdeenshire golf resort.

Plans for 550 houses at the Menie Estate, as well as shops and food outlets, were approved last week.

Dubbed The Trump Estate, it features a range of properties from cottages to larger homes costing more than £1m. It will also have its own town hall.

A second golf course at the resort was previously given the go-ahead.

Image copyright Aberdein Considine Image caption An artist's impression of the new town hall

The 18-hole MacLeod course will be built to the south and west of the controversial original course, which opened at Menie in 2012.

The new course is named after Mr Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and brought up on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump visited his Aberdeenshire golf resort in 2016

More than a decade ago, the original plans for the Menie golf resort were called in by the Scottish government after being rejected by councillors.

Mr Trump promised to spend £1bn and create 6,000 jobs developing the golf resort.