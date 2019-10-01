Image copyright Google

Fresh plans have been drawn up for 250 flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with giving Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Canadian developer Carttera had earlier proposals for 300 properties rejected.

Its proposal of application notice for the development of flats, a gym, function room, public bistro and promenade has now been lodged.

The application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Aurora Planning on behalf of Carterra.

Dr Maggie Bochel, of Aurora Planning, said: "We are delighted to be looking at a substantially-revised scheme for this site which reflect comments made on the previous proposals from last year.

"We look forward to answering any queries at our public consultation event next month."

The proposed development would take an estimated two years to construct.

The public consultation event will be held at the Treetops hotel in Springfield Road on 20 November from noon until 19:00.