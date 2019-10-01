Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption This dog was among the dozens rescued

More than 60 dogs have been rescued after a raid on a suspected puppy farm in Moray.

Two were pregnant and have since given birth, leaving the Scottish SPCA to care for 78 dogs.

Inspectors from the charity carried out the raid in an operation with police and Moray Council after concerns were raised about animals at a property.

Trading standards officers took action after they spotted several similar adverts of puppies for sale online.

Sixty dogs were seized during the initial raid, but the number rose when more puppies were born.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The raid was launched after adverts raised suspicions

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is continuing following the raid on 19 September.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA, said: "Sadly, many of the dogs we've taken are showing signs of disease and infection consistent with intensive breeding.

"Our animal care and veterinary experts have been selflessly working around the clock to provide care for these poor animals since the raid. Whilst it is an immense challenge, the main thing is these dogs are all receiving an amazing amount of love and care."

She added: "We cannot comment further on the specific details of this case as it is a live investigation."