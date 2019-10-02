Man arrested over death of Margaret Robertson in Aberdeen
- 2 October 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Margaret Robertson in Aberdeen.
The body of the 54-year-old, who was known as Meg, was found in her high-rise flat in Promenade Court in the city on Friday.
Detectives said a 40-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the case.