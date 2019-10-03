By-election for two Aberdeen councillors being held
- 3 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A by-election is being held to elect two new councillors in Aberdeen.
Candidates from seven political parties and an independent are standing to win seats on Aberdeen City Council. Two will be elected to serve the Bridge of Don ward.
It comes after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July. This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.
Polling stations are open until 22:00, and votes will be counted on Friday.