Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Sandy Stuart, left, died and Brett Hunt resigned

A by-election is being held to elect two new councillors in Aberdeen.

Candidates from seven political parties and an independent are standing to win seats on Aberdeen City Council. Two will be elected to serve the Bridge of Don ward.

It comes after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July. This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.

Polling stations are open until 22:00, and votes will be counted on Friday.