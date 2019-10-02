Image copyright Fubar News

A pedestrian in her 70s has been taken to hospital after a "serious" accident involving a car in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to Faulds Row in the Kincorth area of the city at about 12:30.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian.

"The road is closed at Provost Watt Drive between Cairngorm Crescent and Faulds Row up to Faulds Wynd."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a woman in her 70s had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.