Image copyright Google Image caption Mason set a fire outside a house in Fraserburgh's Murison Place

A man who started a fire outside a house, endangering a six-month-old baby, has been jailed for 10 years.

Dylan Mason, 21, set light to the front door of a home in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, in August last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard it was one of a series of incidents of violence and intimidation fuelled by the illegal drugs trade.

Three other men were jailed with him for forcing entry into properties to threaten or assault their victims.

Mason was originally charged with the attempted murder of Diane Wiseman and her baby following the early morning fire in Murison Place in Fraserburgh.

But he was convicted in August of the lesser charge of wilfully attempting to set fire to the danger of life.

'Massive' flames

The fire was discovered by a neighbour Nerjus Dambauskas who was leaving his home with his wife.

He told the court: "The flame was so massive it covered the whole door."

The fire was brought under control and Mason, of no fixed abode, was linked to the crime by DNA evidence.

Mason was sentenced along with three other men with whom he had carried out violent offences in the Fraserburgh area following the fire-raising crime.

Reece Gaughan, 23, was jailed for seven years, Lee Murphy, 24, for five years and Michael O'Brien, 22, received six years.

In one incident a man was slashed in the face with a machete during a robbery while in another a couple were threatened with a pole in their home before their attackers fled empty-handed.