Image copyright Samantha Rogers Image caption A torrent of water swept through the village of Crovie

The Scottish government will activate a scheme to help pay for damage caused by flash floods in Aberdeenshire last weekend.

The so-called Bellwin Scheme is designed to help councils which face extra costs as a result of emergencies.

King Edward, between Turriff and Banff, and Crovie were among the areas worst hit.

The council is still evaluating the extent of the damage and has four months to submit a claim.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes said: "The recent flooding in Aberdeenshire caused significant damage, and I know this continues to affect many people and communities across the area.

"I would like to pay tribute to everyone who is working tirelessly to repair the damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure caused by these floods."