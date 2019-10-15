Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at Burger King in Elgin on Sunday evening

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Burger King in Elgin.

Police had said two men, who obscured their faces with clothing, demanded money from staff at the fast food restaurant in the town's Ashgrove Road at about 23:50 on Sunday.

They stole hundreds of pounds, but the money was later recovered. No-one was injured during the incident.

The arrested man is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Det Sgt John Lumsden, of North East Division CID, said: "This was a very frightening experience for the staff involved and I want to thank all those who came forward with information.

"Inquiries are ongoing and we are still seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with further information should contact Police Scotland."