The collision happened south of Stonehaven

Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash that left two young children and a 34-year-old woman seriously injured.

The woman and the children aged four and six remain in hospital in Aberdeen after the two-car collision on the A92 near Stonehaven on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 12:45 about four miles south of Stonehaven and involved a black Honda Accord car and a white Honda CR-V car.

PC Matthew Lawson, of Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to police to contact us."