Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption One of the stolen saddles taken from the Cabin Equestrian Centre

An Aberdeenshire riding school has had £9,000 of equipment stolen in a late-night raid.

The Cabin Equestrian Centre in Keith Hall, Inverurie, was the target of a break-in between Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday.

A total of 13 high-value saddles were taken, leaving bookings for the school holiday week in jeopardy.

Police are asking for help from anyone who may be offered the stolen equipment to buy.

The haul included 10 black riding saddles, several with plastic toe cage coaching stirrups attached, along with a 17" black King jumper saddle, a 17.5" black leather KN dress saddle and a 17.5" black leather KN jump saddle.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Two more of the stolen saddles which have a total value of about £9,000

PC Eilidh McCabe said: "This theft has had a detrimental effect on the local business with a financial loss in the region of £9,000 for the equipment alone.

"We would appeal to any members of the public who may have been passing through the Keith Hall area late on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday and who noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area.

"Anyone who may have recently been offered items matching the description of the stolen equipment, or who knows where this may be now, should contact police as soon as possible."

Image copyright Debbie Jackson Image caption The Cabin centre posted on social media to ask for help from the riding community

Staff from the centre posted on social media that they were "feeling gutted".

The post said: "Lived here 25 years and last night we feel our home has been invaded with 13 saddles being stolen by someone with no morals."