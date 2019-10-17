Man's death in Aberdeen treated as 'unexplained'
- 17 October 2019
A man's death at a property in Aberdeen is being treated as unexplained, police have said.
The emergency services were called to the property in Froghall Avenue at about 10:00.
An ambulance, paramedic response unit and police were sent to the scene.
A police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."