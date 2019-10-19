Drivers warned 'take care' as flood risk in north east continues
Drivers in the north east have been warned to take care after severe flooding left vehicles submerged and roads closed off.
Emergency services were called out to incidents across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen overnight with firefighters pumping water away from homes.
Police are still warning of flooding in Aviemore, however, a Met Office warning for rain has been lifted.
Debris and surface water is still affecting a number of routes.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus had been affected by flooding on Friday.
There were two amber flood warnings from Sepa still in place across these areas on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson said that larger rivers "may respond rapidly" overnight and that flood risk would continue for a time.
Advice on the Sepa website read: "Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. "
Aberdeenshire Council confirmed waters at the River Carron remained intact overnight but the Braehead area was still affected by flood water.
Rain was expected to reduce from 08:00.
Police Scotland tweeted on Friday night: "There's heavy rain across the north east today, expect lots of standing water on the roads.
"Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead and adjust your speed for the conditions."
However, police and fire services confirmed they had stood down from all incidents by Saturday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The main issue was blocked drains which have been handed over to the roads department.
"We assisted with pumping water away from premises."
What roads have been affected?
- Aberdeen - The B979 Clinterty - Kirkton of Skene Road closed
- The A944 Lang Stracht badly affected in stretches
- A92 North Anderson Drive at Lang Stracht also affected by rain
- Localised flooding affecting many other roads
- A915 Standing Stane Road in Fife closed between Leven and Kirkcaldy following an accident
- A955 high Road through East Wymess closed due to flooding
- Surface water on motorways across the central belt on M8, M9 and the Edinburgh City Bypass
- Debris on the M73 northbound near J2 BAillieston which appears to be a set of ladders