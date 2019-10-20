Image caption Emergency services were called in the early hours after a member of the public found the man

A man who was found unconscious next to a motorcycle on a north east country road is in critical condition.

Emergency services were alerted after a member of the public found the man on the B9103 Sheriffston to Lossiemouth road at about 12:20 on Sunday.

It is believed he was travelling from Elgin towards Lossiemouth when he came off his orange KTM scrambler.

He was taken to Doctor Gray's Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff there described his condition as critical.

Anyone with any information on the incident has been urged to contact police through their non-emergency line.

Con Barry Corbett said: "At this time we do not believe any other vehicle was involved but are we appealing to anyone who may have seen such a motorcycle in the Elgin or Sheriffston areas between 12:00 and 12:20 to contact police."