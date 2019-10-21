Man arrested after three seriously assaulted in New Elgin
- 21 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after three people were seriously assaulted in Moray.
Police said the attack happened near Birkenhall Woods in the New Elgin area at about 09:00.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "Police are investigating the serious assault of three people near Birkenhall Woods. Inquiries are ongoing."