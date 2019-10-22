A would-be car thief who stabbed a 62-year-old homeowner with a screwdriver on his driveway in Aberdeen has been jailed for four years.

Ryan Coutts, 29, was attempting to steal George Smith's car in Deveron Road in October last year.

He originally faced an attempted murder charge.

Coutts admitted a reduced charge of assaulting Mr Smith to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The victim suffered stab injuries to his neck, chin, lower lip and abdomen.

'Nasty offence'

Lady Stacey told Coutts at the High Court in Glasgow: "You committed a nasty offence against a man in his 60s.

"You and he are lucky he was not more seriously injured. It was an extremely dangerous thing to do and you have a very bad record."

Coutts also pled guilty to attempting to steal Mr Smith's car.

The judge ordered Coutts to be monitored in the community for two years after his release.