Image copyright JASPERIMAGE/POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Frank Kinnis died after the incident in Birkenhall Woods

A church minister and his wife suffered head injuries in an alleged assault that also left an 83-year-old dog walker dead, it has emerged.

Police were called to Birkenhill Woods near Elgin after reports three people had been seriously injured.

One person, Frank Kinnis, later died. The two other people have now been named as Reverend Morris Smith and his wife Janette, who are both 70.

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the incident.

He is expected at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Mr Smith serves as a locum minister at Aberlour Parish Church.

Image copyright JasperImage Image caption Police were called to the scene on Monday

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the minister and his wife were still in hospital receiving medical treatment.

She added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with them and also with the family of the man who very tragically died.

"This has been a very distressing event for all those involved and we would ask that the family's privacy is respected whilst they recover."

Relatives of Mr Kinnis who died have described him as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather".

They added: "He was a doting, warm-hearted and unfailingly dependable presence in each of our lives.

"There will also be fond memories of him among the farming and bowls communities in Elgin, where he was well known and liked."