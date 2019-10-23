Man charged after fatal A96 crash in April
23 October 2019
A man has been charged after a crash in Moray earlier this year left a 76-year-old woman dead.
Great-grandmother Katrina Smith, from the Burghead area, died following the collision on the A96 Forres to Nairn road, near Brodie, in April.
Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged in connection with the crash.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.