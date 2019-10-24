Image caption Greenfern Woods were cordoned off by police officers

A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a sexual assault at woods in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Sheddocksley area of the city on Wednesday.

An area of Greenfern Woods was cordoned off as officers conducted inquiries there and on nearby Barvas Walk.

Police officers have remained at the scene, which is situated behind homes in the area, and inquiries are ongoing.