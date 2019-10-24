Man, 22, arrested over 'sexual assault' in Aberdeen woods
- 24 October 2019
A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a sexual assault at woods in Aberdeen.
Police were called to the Sheddocksley area of the city on Wednesday.
An area of Greenfern Woods was cordoned off as officers conducted inquiries there and on nearby Barvas Walk.
Police officers have remained at the scene, which is situated behind homes in the area, and inquiries are ongoing.