Woman dies after two-car crash at Raemoir in Aberdeenshire
- 26 October 2019
A woman has died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 08:50 on the B977 at Raemoir.
The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died a short time later. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital for treatment.
No details about his condition have been released. A force spokeswoman said inquiries to establish the cause of the accident are ongoing.