A man has been left in a critical condition after a disturbance in Aberdeenshire, police have said.

Officers were called to a premises on Bridge Road in Kemnay in the early hours of Sunday.

A 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to what were described as serious injuries, and was said to be in a critical condition.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear in court on Monday.