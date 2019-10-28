Woman, 38, killed in Raemoir crash named by police
- 28 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Anna Marcinkowski, 38, from Aberdeen, died after the accident which happened on the B977 at Raemoir on Saturday morning.
She had been taken to hospital along with the driver of the other car, a 65-year-old man from Ballater, but died of her injuries.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said the other driver suffered serious leg and hip injuries.