Image caption Sailings between Aberdeen and Shetland were involved

A second case of measles has been confirmed, linked to a ferry service between Shetland and Aberdeen.

Passengers and crew who were on the 19 October northbound NorthLink sailing, the southbound sailing the next day and the northbound sailing on 21 October have been contacted.

They are being advised to contact their GP if they have a fever, rash, dry cough, runny nose or conjunctivitis.

NHS Shetland said vaccination was the only prevention method.

A similar public health warning was issued for a different sailing earlier this month.

Measles, which is now relatively rare in the UK, is a highly contagious illness and while most people recover, it can lead to life-threatening complications.

In 2016 the World Health Organisation declared the disease had been eliminated in the UK, largely as a result of uptake of the MMR vaccine, but that measles-free status was lost earlier this year.

Before a vaccine was introduced, the UK used to see hundreds of thousands of cases and 100 or more deaths each year.