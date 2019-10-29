Rare double twinned rainbow photographed in Orkney
A rare double twinned rainbow has been photographed in Orkney.
The image was captured by Martin Gray at Gyran on Tuesday morning, who described the sight as "amazing".
He said: "I'm used to seeing double rainbows, but this was a really weird-looking thing."
"It was Donna, my partner, who saw the rainbow," he said. "She called me through, but I was on my phone looking at Twitter. When she called me again with real urgency in her voice, I rushed through and there it was - so bright and dominant in the sky.
"I quickly snapped a few photos. It was extremely bright, and odd looking - all odd angles.
"But I didn't even notice the faint fourth arc until I carefully looked at my photographs."
