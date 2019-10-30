Image copyright RNLI Image caption Peterhead lifeboat has been involved in rescues during a phased return to service, including an operation in a force eight gale

A lifeboat temporarily suspended from use because of a row involving some of its crew is to return to full service next month, the RNLI has confirmed.

Peterhead lifeboat was taken out of service in June.

The RNLI said this was due to what it described as "personal rivalries and historic disagreements" among some of the station's volunteers.

Lifeboat crews in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen provided cover while the service was suspended.

Force eight gale

Following the suspension the RNLI introduced a new training programme at the Aberdeenshire station over the summer.

Since then Peterhead lifeboat has launched on "shouts" - call-outs to emergencies - during a phased return to full service.

In the past few weeks the crew has attended six shouts, including a 12-hour operation on Sunday to rescue the crew of a fishing boat in difficulty in a force eight gale 25 miles (40km) off Peterhead.

The RNLI said the station would return to full service from 9 November.