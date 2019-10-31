Image caption Mr Donnelly denies sexual assault

A businessman has told a court he saw the former deputy provost of Aberdeen kiss a man who was working at an event in the city.

Conservative Alan Donnelly is on trial at the city's sheriff court, where he denies sexual assault.

A witness told the second day of the trial he was "100% sure" he saw Mr Donnelly kiss the man on the cheek.

And one of the accuser's supervisors said he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

The witness told Aberdeen Sheriff Court her co-worker - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - said he had felt like he was "sexually abused".

She said Mr Donnelly may have had six or seven glasses of wine, and some liqueurs.

Another witness who worked with the man said she had seen Mr Donnelly with his hand on her colleague's waist and the other hand on his face.

She said it lasted "seconds". She said the man was laughing at the situation at first.

The case involves an event in the city last November.

The trial was continued until 13 December.