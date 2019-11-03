Aberdeen road reopens amid 'unidentified items' probe
- 3 November 2019
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the discovery of what police described as "unidentified items" at a property in the city's King Street.
The discovery prompted the closure of the road between University Road and Linksfield Road at about midnight on Saturday.
Police said the items posed no threat to the public and they were liaising with "specialist partner agencies" to establish their exact nature.
The road has since reopened.